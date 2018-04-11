Communications Systems (JCS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Communications Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.7566856485542 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,606. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

