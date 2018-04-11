Health Net (NYSE:HNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Health Net (NYSE:HNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Health Net earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.1778016094463 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Health Net stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. Health Net has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $76.67.

About Health Net

Health Net, Inc (Health Net) is a managed care organization. The Company provides managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans. Its segments are Western Region Operations and Government Contracts. It provides and administers health benefits to approximately 6 million individuals across the United States through group, individual, Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, the United States Department of Defense (Department of Defense or DoD), including TRICARE, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

