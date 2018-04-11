iCAD (ICAD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1438743570825 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.44. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

