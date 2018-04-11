ITUS (ITUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ITUS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0075363183161 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ITUS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,991. ITUS has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

In other ITUS news, Director Richard H. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-itus-itus-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ITUS

ITUS Corporation is engaged in developing a diagnostic platform called Cchek, for the early detection of tumor-based cancers. The Cchek cancer detection platform measures a patient’s immune response to a malignancy by detecting the presence, absence and quantity of certain immune cells that exist in and around a tumor and that enter the blood stream.

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.