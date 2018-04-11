ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News articles about ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProAssurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.2761329451631 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ProAssurance stock remained flat at $$45.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,467.04, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $209.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other news, Chairman William Stancil Starnes sold 10,736 shares of ProAssurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $590,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

