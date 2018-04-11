Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Regenxbio (RGNX) Stock Price

News articles about Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regenxbio earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7570611478783 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

