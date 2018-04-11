Allison Transmission (ALSN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1988115523135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5,329.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $45.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 135,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $6,027,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 505,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $22,548,473.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,595 shares of company stock worth $42,908,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-allison-transmission-alsn-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.