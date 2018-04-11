China Telecommunications (CHA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Telecommunications earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2294594240609 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:CHA remained flat at $$45.19 during trading on Wednesday. 124,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,063.30, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. China Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $1.4651 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from China Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. China Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

CHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura cut China Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group raised shares of China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA raised China Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About China Telecommunications

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

