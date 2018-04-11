Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

Media headlines about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransUnion earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7653826613367 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

TRU opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,333.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 85,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $4,995,654.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $82,534.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,056. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

