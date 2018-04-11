DSW (NYSE:DSW) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media headlines about DSW (NYSE:DSW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DSW earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8793245144176 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of DSW stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1,723.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DSW will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other DSW news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

