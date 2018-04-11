Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price

News coverage about Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanesbrands earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.4857841212521 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 3,431,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,674. The stock has a market cap of $6,693.31, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

