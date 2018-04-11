Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Media stories about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8026431550393 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on LUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

NYSE LUK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 2,995,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,032. The firm has a market cap of $8,653.38, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Leucadia National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts predict that Leucadia National will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Leucadia National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-leucadia-national-luk-stock-price-updated.html.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leucadia National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucadia National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.