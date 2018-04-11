NIC (EGOV) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Press coverage about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.7177482697124 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. NIC has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $922.90, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. NIC had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

NIC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. NIC’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

