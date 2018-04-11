Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Share Price

Media stories about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4400746704219 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 116,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,063. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.71, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 201.21% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 707,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,911,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

