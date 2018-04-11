Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ:TAX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.08

News stories about Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ:TAX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Tax Service earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7080688750389 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:TAX opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.37, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Liberty Tax Service has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Liberty Tax Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAX shares. ValuEngine cut Liberty Tax Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Tax Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Liberty Tax Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Liberty Tax Service Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

