Athene (NYSE:ATH) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Athene (NYSE:ATH) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.3375638613045 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 756,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,503.15, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.23. Athene has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. Athene had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $4,254,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,778,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manfred Puffer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $2,017,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,320.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,050 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

