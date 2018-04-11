Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellcom Israel earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.9424990098391 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of CEL opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $675.99, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

