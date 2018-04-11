Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Global earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0134018949931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 4,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,306. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.62 million for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

