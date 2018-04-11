Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.03

Press coverage about Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ekso Bionics earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.345878936359 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.60. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 396.04% and a negative return on equity of 246.15%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

