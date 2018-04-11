Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enel Americas (ENIA) Stock Price

Media stories about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4194502692582 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase raised Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of ENIA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 722,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,830. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

