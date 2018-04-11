Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Menlo Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.6650884453186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MNLO opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Surplus Fund Viii purchased 294,118 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

