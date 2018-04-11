Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Midcoast Energy Partners (MEP) Share Price

News articles about Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midcoast Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.8380222289275 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 145,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Midcoast Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

About Midcoast Energy Partners

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers.

