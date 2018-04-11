Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Stock Price

News coverage about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.8390997352025 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,632. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

