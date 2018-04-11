Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Educational Development earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.6474904944441 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123. The company has a market cap of $98.75, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

