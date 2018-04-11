Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock Price

Media stories about Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Supervielle earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9722287126732 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SUPV opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,224.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $292.96 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

