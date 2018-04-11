Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Stock Price

News stories about Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lonestar Resources US earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 44.7104486212622 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

NASDAQ:LONE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 135,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.10.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

