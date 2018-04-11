Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NBD) Stock Price

News headlines about Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NYSE:NBD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1760925294883 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE NBD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 2,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income through investments in taxable municipal securities. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek enhanced portfolio value and total return.

