Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Energy MLP Total (JMF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE:JMF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Energy MLP Total earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7679294534076 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE JMF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,937. Nuveen Energy MLP Total has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

About Nuveen Energy MLP Total

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide tax-advantaged total return. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

