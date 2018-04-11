Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Resonant (RESN) Share Price

News headlines about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5525352772751 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,701. The firm has a market cap of $97.54, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Resonant has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 126.81% and a negative net margin of 3,315.93%. research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RESN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. National Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,599.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $87,440 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

