Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price

News stories about Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sotherly Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8866396329862 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Sotherly Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $7.00 target price on Sotherly Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

