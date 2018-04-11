Building Materials (BMCH) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Building Materials (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Building Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7864123785102 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. American Capital Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Building Materials in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,323.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.34. Building Materials has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Building Materials (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $840.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.77 million. Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Building Materials will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Building Materials news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Building Materials Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

