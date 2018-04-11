Bunge (NYSE:BG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8917192152218 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of BG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 520,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,539.82, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.14. Bunge has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-bunge-bg-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.