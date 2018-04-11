CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBTX earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7553102173816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBTX has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $744.59 and a P/E ratio of 21.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc is a bank holding company for Community Bank of Texas, N.A., offering commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. The Bank operates 18 branches located in the Houston market and its Beaumont market presence includes 15 branches.

