CSS Industries (CSS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.09

CSS Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern's scale.

NYSE CSS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

CSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CSS Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $421,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items.

