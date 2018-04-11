Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Exterran (EXTN) Share Price

News headlines about Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exterran earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.5415799855772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EXTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.58, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $226,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $59,094.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

