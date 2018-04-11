Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galectin Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3288198160571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galectin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 770,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,409. The company has a market cap of $172.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,118,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,327,330.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,111. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-galectin-therapeutics-galt-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.