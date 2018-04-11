Kearny Financial (KRNY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kearny Financial earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.998163588725 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,028.91, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.53. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th.

KRNY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

