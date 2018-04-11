Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Noah (NOAH) Stock Price

News articles about Noah (NYSE:NOAH) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noah earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 45.9341024511459 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NOAH stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 419,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,365. Noah has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,701.82, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.57.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

