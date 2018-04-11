Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8859328707734 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Pacific Ethanol’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Layne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,425. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

