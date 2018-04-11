Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Town Sports International earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8957445471446 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:CLUB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 145,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,360. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 2.67.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.64 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $94,673.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,388.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,483 shares of company stock worth $147,494. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

