Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TSYS (TSS) Stock Price

Media stories about TSYS (NYSE:TSS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TSYS earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.682447566684 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TSS traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 549,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,019. The firm has a market cap of $15,370.35, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TSYS has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $90.74.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.20 million. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TSYS will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of TSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TSYS from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TSYS from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other TSYS news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $189,537.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 234,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $20,773,823.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,250 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,200 shares of company stock worth $59,978,168. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSYS Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

