Ensco (NYSE:ESV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Ensco (NYSE:ESV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ensco earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 46.9100186315751 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESV. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray lowered Ensco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ensco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ensco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Shares of NYSE ESV opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Ensco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,014.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ensco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

