Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fitbit (FIT) Share Price

Media coverage about Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fitbit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.8295200794172 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

FIT opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,005.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. equities analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $291,000 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

