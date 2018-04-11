Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halcon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.7754233459611 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

HK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $796.10, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 3.95.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 141.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Halcon Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

HK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

In other news, CEO Floyd C. Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,716.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darryl Schall purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,170,466 shares of company stock worth $7,982,275 and sold 3,842,736 shares worth $32,079,567. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

