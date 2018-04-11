Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Share Price

Headlines about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9353809233091 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 351,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,963. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $870.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

