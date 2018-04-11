Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Restoration Robotics earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2916208193845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:HAIR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 323,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,548. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.70 and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $7.50 price target on shares of Restoration Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

