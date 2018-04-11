Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vascular Biogenics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9130713871985 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -1.67. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

