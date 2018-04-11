AirMedia Group (AMCN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AirMedia Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.081529334146 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AirMedia Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 127,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,268. AirMedia Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China. The Company is engaged in selling advertising time slots on its network, primarily air travel advertising network. It holds concession rights to install and operate wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) systems on trains administered by over eight regional railway administrative bureaus in China.

