Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Share Price

Headlines about EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EQT Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7364711265317 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EQM traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,358. The company has a market cap of $4,560.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. EQT Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. EQT Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

