MEDNAX (MD) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.1473401891562 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on MD shares. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 538,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,530. The company has a market capitalization of $5,087.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. MEDNAX has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $910.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.55 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

